The Asia Cup, which will be held in August in Sri Lanka, will feature matches between the historically opposed nations of Pakistan and India. The tournament’s defending champions, the Men in Blue, will play the Men in Green on August 28.

No obstacles are anticipated because the Sri Lankan team’s participation in the competition has apparently been approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While the likes of the UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong, and others will compete in qualifiers, which get underway on August 21, India, Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other nations have already secured their seats in the competition.

In the T20 World Cup in 2021, India was humiliated by Pakistan by 10 wickets, setting a record-breaking victory for Babar Azam’s squad as they beat India for the first time ever