The magnitude of what an occupied population has had to go through is still beyond the scope of these figures, which are cautious by all measures. What has been done to and taken from the Palestinians over the past two years—a people who, even at the beginning of this, lacked many of the things that the rest of the world takes for granted—can never be adequately expressed in words or writing. Calls to halt the genocide have also been made for the past two years, and they have only grown louder as each month has been filled with blood. With the full support of the West and probably the affections of many of its citizens, Israel began its murder. Since then, a lot of Western nations have recognized or intend to recognize a Palestinian state, marking a radical shift.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s leaders, and the UN has finally declared that the country is committing genocide. The change in public perception of Israel and its occupation around the world has been the most striking to observe. No matter where they are, the Muslim world has always supported the Palestinians, and a large portion of the rest of the world has now joined them. Few nations remain where the Palestinian cause has not gained support, including the US, Australia, Amsterdam, Madrid, and Milan. Israel and its allies, meanwhile, are more alone than ever and are growing more and more irate at their failure to influence the world’s narrative. The scene during last month’s UN General Assembly is difficult to forget. To a mostly empty audience, Prime Minister Netanyahu blasted from the podium about how just his genocide was. The majority of UN officials were not interested in listening to a war criminal talk.

Although this is a positive development, two concerns still need to be answered: why did it all take so long, and why hasn’t anything changed much for the Palestinians? Changing circumstances could be the solution to the first question. The ability to broadcast ground facts with such clarity and reach has never existed for the people of the world, particularly the oppressed. Any Zionist war propaganda was shattered by images of starved and dead children, crying mothers, and homes reduced to ruins. The second question revolves on power, a resource that is distributed quite unevenly in our society. The United States has once again summoned Israel and Hamas to the negotiating table in an attempt to broker another ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This dance is well-known. It has been attempted in the past two years and typically ends with the US continuing to arm its particular friend despite its credibility being ruined and Israel refusing to follow a ceasefire. Will things be different this time? There is only hope. The Palestinian “Sumud” has been the single constant throughout it all, along with the Israeli cruelty. The United States has once again summoned Israel and Hamas to the negotiating table in an attempt to broker another ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This dance is well-known. It has been attempted in the past two years and typically ends with the US continuing to arm its particular friend despite its credibility being ruined and Israel refusing to follow a ceasefire. Will things be different this time? There is only hope.