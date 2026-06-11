: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar on Wednesday stressed the need to mainstream climate change awareness through education, media engagement and religious teachings, while addressing the Green Journalism Conference organised by COMSTECH.

The minister expressed gratitude to COMSTECH for convening what he described as a “critical and timely” discussion on environmental sustainability, noting that public awareness was essential to understanding humanity’s responsibility towards the planet.

He warned that climate change had become one of the most serious global challenges of the coming decades.

Climate change as a global survival challenge

Quoting concerns raised by the World Health Organization, Atta Tarar said climate change poses a significant threat to human survival over the next two decades.

He noted that although Pakistan contributes less than one per cent to global carbon emissions, it remains among the countries most vulnerable to its impacts.

He emphasised the need to integrate climate change education into school curricula, arguing that awareness at an early stage was vital for building long-term resilience.

Religious teachings and media responsibility

The minister highlighted references to environmental stewardship in Islamic teachings, stating that both the Holy Quran and Hadith encourage plantation and care for nature.

He cited the tradition that even if the Day of Judgement arrives, one should still plant a sapling, underscoring the importance of sustained environmental responsibility.

He further said extreme weather patterns, deforestation and glacial melting were already contributing to health issues in the country.

Calling for coordinated efforts, he proposed a formal declaration involving all stakeholders and suggested dedicating airtime on television channels to climate awareness campaigns.