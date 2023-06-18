Athens, Greece – In a swift response to the tragic incident of a boat capsizing in the Mediterranean Sea near Greece, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed an immediate inquiry into the matter. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of today, has left hundreds missing and presumed dead.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a thorough investigation into the boat capsizing. A 4-member high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident and shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Chairing an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, the committee’s formation was announced, with the Director General of the National Police Bureau, Ehsan Sadiq, appointed as its chairman. The committee comprises key officials, including Javed Ahmed Imrani, Additional Secretary for African Affairs in the External Affairs Ministry, DIG Sardar Zaheer Ahmed from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Region, and Faisal Naseer, Joint Secretary at the Home Ministry’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The committee’s primary objective is to collect all relevant facts related to the sinking of the boat near Greece and thoroughly investigate the human trafficking networks involved in the incident. It will leave no stone unturned in identifying those responsible for this tragedy and bringing them to justice.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued strict orders for a crackdown against individuals involved in human trafficking. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to tackle this heinous crime head-on and ensure that those responsible face severe punishment.

To support the affected families and provide the necessary information, the Prime Minister has appointed DIG Alam Shinwari as the focal person for information and facilitation of the deceased and injured. Additionally, the Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has designated a focal person to liaise with the Pakistani embassy and Greek authorities, relaying information about the victims.

In a gesture of national mourning and solidarity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that June 19 will be observed as a day of mourning throughout the country. On this solemn day, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, and special prayers will be held for the departed souls.

In the wake of this devastating incident, it is reported that approximately 500 people are still missing. Efforts are underway by Greek authorities and international agencies to locate and rescue any survivors. The Greek coastguard, along with other organizations, is conducting extensive search and rescue operations in the area where the boat capsized.

The Prime Minister has also directed the Pakistani Embassy in Greece to provide all necessary assistance to the 12 Pakistani nationals who were rescued from the boat. The embassy will ensure their well-being and extend all possible support during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, the committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will diligently work to uncover the truth behind the boat capsizing incident, while measures are taken to prevent such tragedies and dismantle human trafficking networks operating in the region.

The international community stands united in extending condolences to the affected families, sharing their grief, and supporting the ongoing efforts to address this humanitarian crisis.