Young Pakistani entrepreneur Bilal Bin Saqib received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of his humanitarian work during COVID-19 in the UK, specifically the One Million Meals campaign.

The medal is given in recognition of Saqib’s work with the One Million Meals initiative, which he co-founded with two other Pakistanis, to provide hot, fresh meals to UK frontline workers during the pandemic.

“I am thrilled to receive an MBE for my commitment to the philanthropic work I have done and I am humbled to be included on the King’s Birthday List. I’m genuinely honoured. The aim of my life is to improve the lives of common people, and I will keep trying to do my best in that regard. I am grateful to His Majesty for this acknowledgment, he added, expressing his joy at receiving the honour.

Over 100,000 meals were sent to the National Health Service (NHS) and important personnel, the homeless, and those in need during the lockdown in 2020.

Hundreds of volunteers volunteered their time to assist with communications and delivery as a result of the campaign, which had the support of athletes including former footballer David Beckham and boxer Amir Khan. Food and drink donations came from regional businesses.

The effort, which operated at more than 200 places through 47 hospitals, charities, and food banks, aimed to keep the country supplied with nourishing meals as it recovered from the coronavirus.

Saqib is a member of the Forbes 30 Under 20 and a graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE) with a Master’s in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The young Pakistani is actively focused on spreading awareness of and educating Pakistanis about blockchain technology.

He is the creator of Tayaba, a nonprofit organisation that works to make it easier for underprivileged people to acquire water. For his contributions to the community in the UK, he was also honoured in the 2021 Honours List of the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

Saqib also co-founded SavePakistan, a cryptocurrency effort through which he solicited cash from the worldwide crypto community, when Pakistan proclaimed a state of emergency as the recent rains wrecked havoc across the country. He also transformed fundraising with this endeavour by developing the first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to actual humanitarian aid.