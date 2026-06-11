Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the Economic Survey would be presented today (Thursday), setting the stage for the upcoming Federal Budget 2026-27 and outlining key fiscal indicators and performance over the past year.

The Economic Survey, the pre-budget document, would provide a comprehensive overview of the country’s economic performance, including GDP growth, tax revenues, sectoral trends across key industries, and other major fiscal and macroeconomic indicators for the outgoing financial year.

The finance minister announced the date for the presentation of the Economic Survey during a Senate session today, while also briefing lawmakers on developments linked to the Middle East conflict and its continuing economic implications.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad shared the revised schedule of the federal budget on his official X handle.

The finance adviser said FY2026-27 federal budget will be presented in the National Assembly on June 12 (Friday) by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Prior to the budget presentation, the Pakistan Economic Survey FY2025-26 will be launched by the FinMin tomorrow at 2.20pm, the FinMin adviser said.

During a debate on a motion regarding petrol price hikes earlier today, Senator Mohsin Aziz said petrol prices had risen by 200%, criticising government policy on fuel pricing and subsidies and raising concerns over the burden on consumers.

He argued that while the government had reduced jet fuel prices, relief had not been extended to ordinary consumers, adding that public finances were under pressure as government expenditures continued without reduction and petroleum levy revenues were not being utilised for public benefit.

Responding to lawmakers, Aurangzeb said that at the start of the Middle East conflict it was unclear whether it would last a week or a month, adding that it had now continued for three and a half months with ongoing economic effects.

He said the government had initially decided to pass on the petrol price burden but later provided Rs129 billion in subsidies over three weeks, a move that also drew criticism from stakeholders.

The finance minister said the subsidies were financed through cuts in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), adding that Rs5.4 billion had already been disbursed, including support for 800,000 motorcycle users and over Rs4 billion for farmers under targeted relief measures.

He further said that even if the conflict were resolved immediately, its economic impact could persist into the next year.

Aurangzeb said Pakistan was targeting Rs13 trillion in revenue for the current fiscal year and noted that, unlike 2022, the country did not make international appeals following the floods, instead managing losses through domestic resources.

He also said that the petroleum levy had always existed and stressed that levy-related commitments remained part of the government’s broader fiscal framework.

The federal budget for fiscal year 2026–27 is likely to be presented in the National Assembly on June 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

The announcement marked a further adjustment to the budget schedule. The federal government had earlier decided to present the budget on June 10 after postponing it from June 5 amid consultations with coalition partners and discussions on proposed budgetary measures.