ISLAMABAD: According to Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the government has the power to shut down social media sites at any time.

The remarks came after reported damage and violence by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters on May 9. The government’s response was to suspend internet access nationwide for almost four days, as well as social media sites.

Khawaja Asif stated that social media was used to provoke people to violence and that it was restricted in China and Europe. The minister also applauded the sanctions imposed on army commanders who were discharged as a result of the incidents on May 9.

Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, also asserted that the PTI conducted all of its business online, leading to the decision to obstruct internet access.