Introduction In a recent one-on-one interview following his departure from CNN, Don Lemon opened up about his commitment to upholding journalistic integrity and not providing a platform to individuals he considers liars and bigots. Lemon discussed his responsibility as both a journalist and an American to stand up for the truth and adhere to the promises of the constitution. This article delves into Lemon’s reflections, his views on the limits of platforming certain individuals, and his future career prospects.

1. The Responsibility of Journalism Lemon emphasizes his belief in fulfilling the promise of the constitution, acknowledging that while he, like anyone else, is not perfect, he sees it as his duty to stand up for what is right and to tell the truth. He considers this responsibility essential in maintaining a more perfect union, as outlined in the constitution.

2. Platforming Liars and Bigots When discussing his controversial interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, Lemon expresses his stance on platforming individuals he deems liars, bigots, insurrectionists, and election deniers. He firmly believes in not putting such individuals on the same footing as those who fight for truth and uphold constitutional values, considering it a dereliction of journalistic duty.

3. Life Beyond CNN Lemon shares that he is not rushing into his next career move and emphasizes the importance of making thoughtful decisions. While he acknowledges missing being on television, he is focused on enjoying life with his fiancé, Tim Malone. Lemon’s departure from CNN after 17 years came as a surprise, and he remains grateful for his contributions during his tenure.

Conclusion Don Lemon’s interview highlights his unwavering commitment to journalistic principles, including telling the truth and standing up for what is right. His refusal to platform individuals he perceives as liars and bigots reflects his dedication to upholding journalistic integrity. As Lemon explores future career prospects, he encourages taking time to make informed decisions. The impact of his departure from CNN marks a new chapter in his professional journey, and many continue to admire his contributions to the network