ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the withdrawal of Governor of Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on Saturday.

The presidency also named Syed Amjad Ali, Speaker of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, as interim governor until a new governor is selected.

Meanwhile, the president named Zaheer Pervaiz Khan, a former 21-grade foreign office official, to the Federal Public Service Commission.