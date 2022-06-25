This is one of several responses that have been posted on social media in response to Alexa, the digital assistant from Amazon.com Inc., mimicking a grandma and reciting a passage from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”



Rohit Prasad, the lead scientist behind Alexa, tried to illustrate the virtual assistant’s human-like behavior during a company presentation on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

Prasad claimed that he was taken aback by the friendly bond people had with Alexa and that he wanted to look into this further. For building trust with people, he noted, human qualities like “empathy and affect” are crucial.