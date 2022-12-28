Balochistan was on the terrorists’ radar this past weekend after the province was hit by a number of separate blasts in Quetta, Turbat, Hub, and Kahan in the Kohlu district. These blasts served as a terrifying reminder of the growing terror in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and then even the federal capital. These attacks resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and the injuries of more than a dozen others. From Bannu to Chaman to Islamabad to Quetta, Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks over the past few weeks. Given the long battle individuals and security forces in Pakistan have waged for nearly ten years, which has resulted in an undeniable decrease in fear strikes, this new flood of dread should be of concern to the government and state foundations, as well as to every resident who can recall the long periods of psychological militant assaults in the country.

The TTP’s rise in terrorism, which is now posing a threat to the entire nation, coincides with the incidents in Balochistan. The banned militant organisation known as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in Kahan, which resulted in the deaths of army personnel. The attacks have been condemned by politicians from all political parties, but we have also made promises before this. To comprehend what we have lost and gained over the decades and why these attacks ought to be taken very seriously, we need to comprehend the trajectory of terrorism. Pakistan saw a crackdown on militancy as a result of the war on terror, but the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) became a reality that could not be wished away and continued to cause havoc all over the country. Following the Lal Masjid operation, terrorism reached its highest level in the years following Mubarak. We saw how the neighbourhood Taliban first took over Smack.Until the horrific APS attack, which led to a political consensus to take appropriate action against the TTP, the TTP continued to gain strength. Consequently, a massive military operation was started. The TTP initiative was either caught, killed, or figured out how to cross the line into Afghanistan. The previous government celebrated the Afghan Taliban’s rise to power as if it were Pakistan’s victory. However, numerous experts had previously cautioned the Imran Khan government against assuming that the TTP would be pursued by the Afghan Taliban. The news then broke that Pakistan was in talks with the TTP. This was not explained in any way. Additionally, the real possibility of the TTP rising is now before us. It goes without saying that everything needs to be done to stop this terror wave in its tracks. We need to give people a sense of safety and security. After a previous wave of terrorism, plans that were discussed and written down need to be cleaned up, reread, and put into action. This includes reviving NACTA, revisiting NAP, and not wasting time blaming one another or making excuses. Additionally, there will not be any arbitrary decisions to “talk to” the TTP. Pure intelligence is rarely useful on its own. It can only be used when multiple pieces of data are combined and intelligently analyzed. NACTA was initially designed as a clearinghouse for all civilian and intelligence agency intelligence. The main expectation for accomplishing that is for Nacta to be completely staffed and functional as the focal point for insight. The only way to defeat militancy is to present a united front because it is such a potent threat. In light of the political and economic uncertainty we are already experiencing, Pakistan simply cannot afford a return to terrorism.