The state has the power to impose Governor’s rule: Kanwar Dilshad, Pakistan has made great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism: Anjum Aqeel Khan, we want Pakistan to move forward: Ali Bukhari

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, government should focus on economic issues, we need to fix our economy, Problems are arising in the country every day.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad Important news is circulating in the country, says there is talk of imposing Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government minister has talked about imposing Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, If Governor’s rule is imposed, it will be a two-month period, to impose Governor’s rule, a majority must be obtained from the National Assembly and Senate, Governor’s rule should not be imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi is an inexperienced governor, due to which the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is like this, a joint meeting can also be called to impose Governor’s rule, the state has the power to impose Governor’s rule, Governor’s rule may be imposed if the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not improve, Governor Raj is not the solution to the problem, it has to be asked politically, Governor’s rule will further worsen the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, conditions are favorable for imposing emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are very angry with Governor’s rule, Pakistan is currently in a state of war, the government doesn’t care about the country, they are on trips, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has put the country on the path of development, there is a need to bring a new system in the country, Pakistan is at war, our Prime Minister is sitting in London, parliament is helpless at the moment, the country will progress with the introduction of a new system, Pakistan is in a state of war, let’s all come together for the betterment of Pakistan, elections in Pakistan will continue to be like this.

Leader of PML-N Anjum Aqeel Khan terrorism has resurfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should stop terrorism there, Pakistan has made great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, our youth are being martyred every day, there will be no talks with terrorists now, we will eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country, we must come together and play our role to eliminate terrorism, PTI is not ready to talk to anyone, whenever Pakistan embarks on the path of development, conspiratorial elements become active, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, Pakistan is currently in a state of war, But PTI people are not ready to listen to anyone, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should wipe out terrorists from its province, Pakistan’s safety comes first for us, Everyone must play their role for Pakistan’s security, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should eliminate terrorism from its province,

Everyone wants peace in the country, Sohail Afridi should play his role in eradicating terrorism, Sohail Afridi should take the people of the province into confidence, the founder is in jail, all the remaining ones are sitting outside, our leadership was thrown into prisons, our leadership fought its cases bravely.

PTI leader Ali Bukhari The biggest terrorist incident took place in Balochistan, even today, no one can travel alone in Balochistan, Sohail Afridi is not being allowed to meet the founder, they don’t want development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is made from Form 47, they are losers, what can be expected from them, we want Pakistan to move forward, Business people are not coming to Pakistan, business people are leaving the country, there is no protection of people’s lives and property here, these are the 17 seats, the people did not vote for them, they don’t care about the country, we live and die in Pakistan, this is not coming after winning any election, they are scared of PTI, They have sunk the country’s fleet, they built their factories by taking loans from the IMF, instead of imposing Governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, people’s opinion should be sought, We have made great sacrifices to eradicate terrorism, they are losers and are ruling in the provinces, the government is going downhill day by day, the country is not running without them and they are talking about governor’s rule.