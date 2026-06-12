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Latest NewsPakistan

Government announces reduction in petrol and diesel prices

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: June 12, 2026

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India, petrol and diesel prices increase once again

The government has announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 4 for the next one week.

According to the notification, the price of diesel per liter has been reduced by Rs 2.

After the recent reduction, the new price of petrol per liter is Rs 373.78 paise while the price of diesel per liter is Rs 378.78 paise.

According to the notification, the new prices will be applicable from midnight for the next one week.

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Latest NewsPakistan

Government announces reduction in petrol and diesel prices

Published: June 12, 2026

Link copied!
India, petrol and diesel prices increase once again

The government has announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 4 for the next one week.

According to the notification, the price of diesel per liter has been reduced by Rs 2.

After the recent reduction, the new price of petrol per liter is Rs 373.78 paise while the price of diesel per liter is Rs 378.78 paise.

According to the notification, the new prices will be applicable from midnight for the next one week.

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Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *