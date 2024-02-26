Does the Google or Gmail sign-in page feel different? So this is not only happening to you but all other users are going to experience it.

Google has been hinting for weeks that the sign-in page is being changed.

Now the process of introducing this change to users has started.

By the way, no major changes have been made in the sign-in page and all the functions are the same as before, but users must feel strange because the sign-in page has not been changed for almost 10 years.

The sign-in option is now moved to the right side instead of the middle and it will automatically adjust itself according to the page screen size.

According to the company, older browsers may not see the new design.

Google stated that this change will be permanent and it will not be possible to migrate to the old sign-in design.

The process of changing the sign-in page has started from February 21 and will be completed by March 4, 2024.