Sci-Tech

Google introduces important feature to save users from embarrassment

By: DailyPakistan

Published: December 28, 2025 | Updated 2 hours ago

If you too had created very childish email addresses at a young age, Google has introduced an important feature to save you from this embarrassment.

The feature that was being demanded by users for a long time has finally been released by the technology company.

According to Google’s account help page, Gmail account holders will be able to change their current email address and their data will also be safe.

However, the instructions for the update are only available on the Hindi version of Google’s support page, which reveals that the feature has been launched only in India.

