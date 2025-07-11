Google has introduced advanced AI tools Veo 3 and Flow in Pakistan.
According to the details, Google has introduced its latest video generation model Veo 3. This video generation model is available to Google AI Pro subscribers in more than 150 countries around the world, including Pakistan.
This new tool allows users to convert their favorite photos into clear eight-second video clips with sound through the powerful photo-to-video feature built on Veo 3, introduced earlier this year.
Users around the world have created more than 40 million videos through Veo 3 in just seven weeks, including retelling old stories, experimenting with e-commerce, and expanding the boundaries of creativity.
This is a great opportunity for the growing community of digital storytellers and content creators in Pakistan to adopt a new way of bringing images to life. To convert photos to videos, upload your photo by selecting ‘Videos’ from the Tools menu in the prompt box. Then, specify the scene and audio, and watch as the photo is transformed into an animated video.
This innovative feature is now available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in select countries. From preserving personal moments to turning creative stories into video, the tool has the ability to bring every moment to life. Simply upload a photo, describe the scene and audio, and Gemini will automatically generate a video that you can download or share.
This feature can also be used with Google’s AI filmmaking tool Flow.
In Google’s innovative AI tool for filmmakers, “Flow,” users can now add voiceovers to video clips, as well as add sound effects and background audio. However, audio generation in Flow is currently in the testing phase, so results may vary.
Additionally, the “Frames to Video” feature allows users to turn their personal photos into stunning video clips. This feature is also available on Veo 3 Fast, allowing users to make the most of their credits.
Additionally, all videos generated by Google’s AI tool Gemini include a clear watermark and an invisible SynthID digital marker to show that it is AI-generated content. The company conducts extensive “red-teaming” exercises to test its systems to identify potential issues early and ensure they are resolved.
In addition, Google also conducts detailed reviews to understand how these tools can be used and how to prevent their misuse. Policies against unsafe content are continuously enforced, and user feedback is actively listened to to further strengthen security measures.