On a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Karachi, Pakistan, 20 million rupees worth of gold belonging to a Pakistani jeweller was stolen, it was discovered on Monday.The jeweller from Dubai, Mohammad Moonis, lost 1,542 grammes of gold during the lengthy international journey.

On the afternoon of September 4, he was en route to Karachi when the event happened.The flight crew looked for the gold after landing, but they were unable to find it.Moonis detailed the incident in a conversation .The jeweller claimed that during the journey, 1.5 kg vanished from a suitcase housed in the cabin of the aircraft.

The victim added that the Airport Security Force (ASF) completely scanned the passengers after landing to look for the lost gold. The gold that was taken during the trip, however, could not be found.The traveller had also previously disclosed to the customs officials that they would be bringing into Pakistan.

Sources claim that the traveller was lawfully bringing back gold worth half the value of the legally exported jewellery. Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi owned the gold.Additionally, officials stated that 100% of all people and luggage were screened.The car was previously reported stolen in London and appeared to fly past all radars.It was discovered parked in the driveway of a home in Karachi’s upscale DHA neighbourhood.