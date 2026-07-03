Karachi: The price of gold per tola has recorded a huge increase of thousands of rupees for the second consecutive day.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold today is Rs 440,936, an increase of Rs 12,200.

The association says that the price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 378,031, an increase of Rs 10,459.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold in the global market is $ 4,185 per ounce, an increase of $ 122.

It should be remembered that the price of gold per tola had increased by Rs 9,100 yesterday as well.