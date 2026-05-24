KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Saturday, with the price of 24-karat gold declining by Rs2,200 per tola, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.

Following the decrease, the price of gold per tola stood at Rs473,162, the association said.

The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs1,886 to Rs405,660, it added.

In the international market, gold prices declined by 22 dollars per ounce to 4,508 dollars, reflecting a broader easing trend in global bullion rates.

Gold prices in Pakistan typically track movements in international markets along with fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, which together determine local pricing.