Karachi: Gold prices recorded a decline for the fourth consecutive day in the global and local markets today.

As the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market fell by another $47 to $4,078 on Wednesday, the price of gold per tola in the local bullion markets also fell by Rs4,700 to Rs430,236 on the third day of the business week.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams at the local level fell by Rs4,029 to Rs368,858.

The price of silver per ounce in the global market fell by $1.38 to $59.42, as a result of which the price of silver per tola in the local bullion markets also fell by Rs138 to Rs6,421 and the price of silver per 10 grams also fell by Rs119 to Rs5,504.