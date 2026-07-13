Karachi: The price of gold and silver decreased in the global and local markets.

The price of gold per ounce fell by $38 in the international bullion market today, Monday, as a result of which the new global price came to $4,073 per ounce. Textiles & Nonwovens

On the first day of the business week, gold and silver prices recorded a significant decrease in local bullion markets under the influence of the global market. Gold became cheaper by Rs3,800 per tola.

Under the influence of the global market, the price of 24-carat gold per tola also fell by 3,800 rupees in the local bullion markets today, the first day of the business week, bringing the new price to 429,736 rupees. Textiles & Nonwovens

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams at the local level decreased by Rs 3,258, bringing the new price to Rs 368,429 per 10 grams.

Furthermore, the price of silver per tola in the country decreased by Rs 123 to Rs 6,339 and the price of silver per 10 grams also decreased by Rs 106 to Rs 5,434.