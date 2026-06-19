A tragic incident has occurred during a football match in Ghana that has left fans in mourning.

A young player has died after a serious collision with the goalkeeper of the opposing team during a local match.

This heartbreaking accident has shaken fans.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision during the game was very dangerous, which caused serious injuries to the player.

The video of the incident quickly spread on social media, which left football fans around the world sad and worried.

The goalkeeper went straight with his knee to the face of player Emmanuel, which killed him a few minutes later.

Witnesses and social media users have expressed serious concerns over the incident, saying that the incident did not occur by mistake during the game, but rather the goalkeeper deliberately kicked the deceased player.

The video clearly shows the player moving towards the goal with the ball when the goalkeeper jumped to stop him and kicked him in the neck, which led to his death.

According to reports, the Ghana Football Association and relevant authorities are investigating the incident, but there has been no confirmation that the goalkeeper has been arrested.