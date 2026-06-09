Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was met by a delegation from the Global Fund, led by Mark Edington of the Global Fund’s Grant Management Division, while other members included Senior Portfolio Manager Ms Izaskun Gaviria and Deputy General Counsel Ms Natasha Heffinck.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation to Pakistan and said that Pakistan values ​​its partnership with the Global Fund and appreciates the Global Fund’s significant role and contribution in improving public health in the developing world.

The Prime Minister said that the Global Fund is a very important partner of Pakistan in improving the healthcare system in Pakistan. The government is committed to eliminating the spread of TB, HIV and malaria from the country and is making great efforts in this regard.

The Prime Minister said that your partnership is strengthening our efforts to eliminate HIV, tuberculosis and malaria from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister directed the formation of a joint working group between the Government of Pakistan and the Global Fund regarding the prevention of the HIV virus. Officials of the Ministry of National Health apprised the delegation of the government’s efforts regarding the prevention of TB, HIV and malaria in Pakistan.

The delegation thanked the Government of Pakistan for hosting it in Pakistan. The delegation appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to eliminate tuberculosis, HIV and malaria and reiterated its partnership with Pakistan to eliminate these diseases.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for National Health Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Control Ayesha Raza Farooq and relevant senior government officials were also present in the meeting.