Returning officers have issued notices to ensure the appointment of polling agents from candidates for the Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2026.

Returning officers have issued notices to ensure the appointment of polling agents from candidates for the Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2026

An important letter has been issued by the returning officers to all candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan, in which the candidates have been directed to submit the details of polling agents.

According to the report, it has been made mandatory to submit a copy of the identity card along with the list of polling agents, while the candidate’s signed authorization certificate should also be part of the documents.

The returning officers have set the last date for submission of documents as May 30, 2026 at 5 pm.

The letter has clarified that no document or data will be accepted after the stipulated time.