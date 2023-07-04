GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has been disqualified by the court in a fake degree case.

According to report, the case was heard in the Chief Court for disqualification in the fake degree case against Chief Minister GB.

Immediately after the decision came, a no-confidence motion was submitted against the Chief Minister in the Assembly Secretariat. There are reports that the opposition members have submitted a no-confidence motion to thwart the possible plan of the Chief Minister to dissolve the GB Assembly.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid’s consultation to dissolve the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly is ongoing.