MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star Kajol has termed marriage to Ajay Devgn as the most difficult decision of her life.

In a recent interview with Indian media, Kajol opened up about other aspects of her life, including the early days of her career.

The 48-year-old actress said that she has taken many difficult decisions in her life, while marrying Ajay Devgn was also one of the most difficult decisions in her life.

Kajol said that she made her Bollywood debut with Bekhudi in 1992 and after that films like Bazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai took her to the heights of fame.

The actress said that when she was about to marry Ajay in 1999, it was a turning point in her career as she had become a big star and she feared that her film career would end after marriage. will

However, Kajol took the most difficult decision of marrying Ajay Devgan by taking a risk, but even after that she remained on the big screen. After marriage, the actress worked in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Fana which became huge hits.

Remember that Kajol has completed 31 years in Bollywood and now she is going to make her OTT debut with the new web series ‘The Trial’ and ‘List Stories 2’.