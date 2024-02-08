Polling for the general elections is going on across the country and showbiz personalities are also casting their vote and sharing their photos on social media.

In connection with the general elections across the country, showbiz personalities are reaching the polling stations to perform their national duty and are also sharing their photos on social media after casting their votes.

Some showbiz personalities reached their respective cities to cast their votes a few days ago, while singer Bilal Khan also arrived from Canada to cast his votes in Pakistan.