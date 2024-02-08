After the polling in the general elections in the country, the counting of votes and the results are going on.

The polling process for the general elections continued from 8 am to 5 pm and crores of people exercised their right to vote.

In Gujranwala, Chakwal, and Sadiqabad in Punjab, 10 people were injured during a fight between the workers of different political parties, while two people were injured in a fight between the workers of two political parties in Lakki Marwat area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 3 people were injured during

Apart from this, mobile phone and internet services are closed in the country due to which candidates and voters faced difficulties.

The results keep coming

.The first unofficial and unofficial result in the country has come out. According to the results of 5 out of 319 polling stations of National Assembly Constituency NA 78 Gujranwala 2, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Khurram Dastgir Khan came first with 611 votes while PTI-backed independent candidate Muhammad Mubeen Arif got 597 votes. are in second place.

According to the result of 2 out of 275 polling stations of National Assembly Constituency NA 148 Multan 1, Yousuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan People’s Party is on the first position with 230 votes.

Ahmad Hussain Dehar of Pakistan Muslim League (N) is second with 164 votes.

According to the inconclusive and unofficial result of one of the 341 polling stations of Constituency NA 150 Multan 3, the independent candidate supported by Tehreek-e-Insaf Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi is in the first position with 291 votes.

PML-N’s Javed Akhtar is second with 263 votes.

According to the unofficial and unofficial results of 2 out of 281 polling stations of Constituency NA 151 Multan 4, Abdul Ghaffar of PML-N is in the first position with 341 votes while Mehr Bano Qureshi, an independent candidate supported by Tehreek-e-Insaf, is in the second position with 290 votes. are