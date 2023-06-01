Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who met Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who was imprisoned in America, along with her sister Fauzia Siddiqui, has said that the key to Dr. Aafia’s release lies in Islamabad, not Washington. Release the oppressed, Dr. Aafia.

In a message on the social media website Twitter, Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, describing the meeting with Dr. Aafia, said that Dr. Aafia, dressed in an off-white scarf, khaki dress, and white joggers, had a 3-hour telephone meeting with a partition in a small room. , while the conversation of the meeting was being fully recorded.

He said that Aafia’s health was weak, tears were often in her eyes, the torture in prison was direct and scary, her front and upper 4 teeth were broken, she was having difficulty in hearing due to her head injury, She was repeatedly saying get me out of this hell. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that Dr. Fawzia and Advocate Clyosmith were also present in the 3-hour meeting. At the end of the meeting, Dr. Aafia was taken away in chains.