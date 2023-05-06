By Liaqat Ali

The United States trades more with the Indo-Pacific than with any other region, and three of its most important allies are located there. The United States may face major challenges in the Indo-Pacific region in the future.

China spends more on its military than any country except the United States, and the Chinese government has taken many steps in the region, including insisting that the entire independent state of Taiwan should be part of China.

In addition to territorial claims, China has also covertly infiltrated many countries’ social and political systems, including the United States, and influenced politics for China’s benefit. An effective US strategy for the Indo-Pacific must consider the likely actions of other key players in the region.

Therefore, the main goals that the leaders of the leading countries in the region are trying to achieve and the key elements of their strategies for achieving these goals.

These accounts are not intended to be an exhaustive analysis of each country’s general strategy, but rather to summarize the most salient features of recent external actions.

Unlike China, India is a democracy and the political party in power regularly changes. Therefore, India’s foreign strategy is more likely to change than China’s over the next decade. Regardless of which party is in power at any given time, all Indian governments share certain basic goals of the nation. While ties with Japan’s only official ally have been strengthened, Japanese leaders have also sought to strengthen Japan’s ties by expanding ties with other Indo-Pacific nations, particularly South Korea, Australia, ASEAN nations and India.

I have been trying to strengthen the relationship. For South Korea, this includes attempts to resolve the long-standing issue of “comfort women,” mutual intelligence sharing, and her participation in trilateral military exercises with South Korea and the United States.

The challenges facing the United States in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade may be greater than since the end of the Cold War. America’s most natural allies in this effort are those that share America’s values of freedom and democracy and face many of the same challenges. Therefore, policies aimed at strengthening America’s relationships with Indo-Pacific democracies and making them stronger and more secure serve both America’s fundamental principles and its strategic interests.

Pakistan’s Maritime potential Pakistan’s annual revenue from the blue economy is only $450 million.The true potential of Pakistan’s blue economy is over $100 billion.

Pakistan’s exclusive geopolitical status gives its ports unique importance in maritime trade. That being said, the shipping industry is growing, but it requires proper management and care to make it work well. Pakistan’s fisheries provide food and other necessities. It is worth over $1 billion to Pakistan’s fisheries. The country ranks 28th in the world for seafood products.

Pakistan’s fishing industry accounts for about 1% of GDP and can employ over 10,000 people. Pakistan’s seafood exports are currently limited to just $450 million, but with the right offshore fisheries policy, they could further contribute to the country’s GDP, increasing from $2 billion to $2 . 5 billion. Pakistan has great potential for maritime tourism with its 1,000 km coastline endowed with diverse natural, religious and cultural tourism resources. Tourism produces about 5% of the country’s GDP.

More than 10 beach spots have been discovered in Pakistan and tourists from all over the world are fascinated by the beautiful spots of Pakistan with its rich biodiversity and attractive beaches.

If the government develops properly, these spots could make him over $4 billion at the domestic box office.