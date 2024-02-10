MQM Pakistan 17, Pakistan Muslim League (Q) 3, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Stabilization Pakistan Party 2, won 2 seats, PP won all in Sindh.

After the polling in the general elections held on February 8 in the country, the series of results is still going on.

According to the incomplete and unofficial results of the general elections 2024, independent candidates are leading in the National Assembly with 99 seats, while the Muslim League-N has won 71 seats and the People’s Party has won 53 seats so far.

Apart from this, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan 17, Muslim League (Q) 3, Stability Pakistan Party and Jamiat Ulema Islam 2, 2 seats and Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen 1 seat.