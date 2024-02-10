Almost the same reaction has been expressed by the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union on Pakistan’s elections.

The United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, all three in their response praised the Pakistani people for exercising their right to vote despite difficulties, hailing the increase in the number of women voters.

Along with this, deep concern was also expressed over the questions raised on the non-transparency of the election process.

The three lamented the lack of a level playing field and said that some political elements were not allowed to participate in the election, they were deprived of freedom of assembly.

General Elections: PTI-backed independent candidates won 99, PML-N 71, and PP 53 National Assembly seats.

In their response, the three regretted the ban on freedom of expression and said that online and offline freedom of expression was not given, the Internet was banned on election day, there was interference in the election process and political arrests. Also, I am very sorry.

In his response, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that the election of an empowered civilian government is necessary for the development of Pakistan and important reforms in the country.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said there should be a full investigation into allegations of election fraud and interference.

The European Union also demanded the same and insisted on the implementation of the proposed electoral recommendations of the European observers.

The European Union said that before the election, Pakistan faced the challenge of counter-terrorism, but now Pakistan should focus on the economic reforms needed to address the shortcomings identified in the GSP Plus report.

The United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union assured to work together with the new government of Pakistan to promote security, economy, human rights and good governance.