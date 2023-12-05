ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has released more funds to the Election Commission for the general elections.

According to the announcement issued by the Ministry of Finance, 17 billion 40 crore rupees have been released to the Election Commission.

It is stated in the statement that the Ministry of Finance had previously released 10 billion rupees and now a total of 27 billion 40 crores have been released to the Election Commission.

It should be noted that 42 billion rupees were allocated for the election in the budget, the Election Commission summoned the Finance Secretary yesterday due to the non-disbursement of funds.