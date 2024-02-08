The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AMND) has expressed its concern over the suspension of mobile phone service on the day of general elections in the country.

In a statement issued by Amand, it was said that due to the suspension of internet and mobile phone service, journalists are facing difficulties and are facing challenges in keeping the public informed about the facts of the general elections.

Mobile phones should not have been switched off but the priority is to protect public life and property: Governor Sindh

According to Amand, it is a basic and important right of people to know all the situations and facts for which phone service and Internet are necessary.

Amand further said that mobile phone and internet services were suspended across the country despite the denial of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar and PTA.