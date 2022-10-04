WASHINGTON: Meetings with high-ranking members of the Biden administration were set as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Bajwa ,second leg of his US visit got underway on Monday.

The UN representatives were received by Gen. Bajwa in New York after his Friday arrival.Sources verified that the army chief had begun meeting with senior US officials in Washington DC as of Monday, despite Pakistani officials remaining mum about the visit.

According to diplomatic sources, Gen. Bajwa will continue to be in the city for a few more days leading a delegation. They described the trip as significant and a sign of the “strong relations” between the two nations.

They stressed that although US-Pakistan relations were evolving, their defence and security ties remained solid. In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, Pakistan and its military played a crucial role in helping the US.It had been overdue for Gen. Bajwa to visit the US.

According to the sources, it had to be rescheduled at least three times in the previous year for various reasons. They also mentioned that the army commander will meet with officials from the defence and security sectors during this trip. General Bajwa’s most recent trip to the US took place in 2019.