TASHKENT: On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced a three-month extension of the Umrah visa for travellers of all nations.During his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah made the statement.

Now, pilgrims may stay in the countries of the Middle East for one to three months. According to Al-Rabiah, the visas are issued using an internet system called “Nusuk,” making the process simpler for the pilgrims.

In order to make it easier for international pilgrims to get Umrah and visit permissions for the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina through mobile applications, the new service was introduced in November of last year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the launch of a new service that enables foreign pilgrims to obtain permits for Umrah and prayer in the Grand Mosque, as well as for visiting the Prophet’s Mosque, through the “Eatmarna” and “Tawakkalna ” Applications.

The service will be available through applications as soon as a user registers on the Saudi “Quddum” platform, according to the government.The ministry exhorted all Tawakkalna and Eatmarna users to take the initiative and update the two apps on their respective mobile app stores.