ALTAR: Zahid Abbas of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts clinched the gold medal in the slalom category on the first day of the 29th National Ski Championship at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar. The silver medal was earned by Nawaz of the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, while Abdul Jan belonging to Pakistan Army claimed the bronze medal.

A number of teams including PAF, Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, GB Winter Sports Association, Chitral, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Higher Education Commission, Hindu Kush Snow Sports Club, and Civil Aviation Authority participated with vigor and full spirit in the National Ski Championship.