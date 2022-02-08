RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Naushki where he would spend a complete day with troops.

The COAS would be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief would meet troops who participated in repulsing a terrorist attack on 2nd February.

Later, the COAS and Prime Minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and they will interact with local tribal elders.