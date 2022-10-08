Abaid ullah Baig, the prisons minister for Gilgit-Baltistan, who was kidnapped by armed men from Babusar Road, has returned home, according to a report on Saturday by Geo News.

According to police officials, the minister and two foreign tourists were on their way back to Skardu from Islamabad on Friday when they were kidnapped by terrorists who demanded the release of their fellow conspirators from prison.

Former GB government spokesman Faizullah had earlier informed Geo News that he had spoken to the minister and that negotiations for his release were in progress. According to Faizullah, talks with kidnappers are taking place at the Jirga where he is present.

Elders and religious leaders are also present in Thak Jal, he had stated.

On a PTI ticket, Abaid ullah Baig won the Hunza 6 election.

What took place?

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the senior minister of GB was freed following a successful discussion with the kidnappers.

According to Geo News, relatives of six Gilgit jail inmates who were given prison sentences on various offences blocked Shahra-e-Babusar to demand their release.

One of the main thoroughfares connecting GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is Babusar Road.

In the vicinity of Chilas, Baig, who was driving a government vehicle, was also snarled in traffic. He was travelling from Gilgit to Islamabad.

Unknown armed men arrived there in the meanwhile and led him to a home. Later, he was moved to a different location.

On a PTI ticket, Abaid ullah Baig won the Hunza 6 election.

After then, the Jirga in Diamir and other religious experts intervened and got in touch with the man’s neighbours. The extremists agreed to release the minister after a two-hour negotiation.

The extremists demanded that the government forbid women from participating in sports and free the six inmates. His kidnappers gave him a piece of paper with their demands on it.