GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission Raja Shahbaz Khan visited various polling stations and a high-tech command centre in Gigit city on Sunday, saying that all available resources have been deployed to ensure free and transparent elections across region.

Raja Shahbaz inspected voting locations across Gilgit city alongside provincial election commissioner Abid Raza, Deputy Commissioner Arif Ahmed, and senior police officials to review security and polling infrastructure as voting got underway.

“The commission is utilizing all available resources to hold free, fair, peaceful, and transparent elections,” Khan said in a statement released by the commission’s public relations department, urging citizens to participate fully while cooperating with law enforcement to maintain order.

The elections are being held under heavy security following a contentious campaign period.

Khan later visited the Gilgit Safe City Control Centre, where Inspector General of Police Dr Nasir Akbar Khan and other senior officers briefed him on real-time surveillance measures.

Officials at the command centre demonstrated how a network of modern monitoring systems and digital security mechanisms are being used to maintain continuous, live oversight of polling stations across the city.

Khan expressed satisfaction with the security apparatus and praised the performance of the district administrations and law enforcement agencies.

During his visits to individual polling booths, Khan instructed polling staff and security personnel to execute their duties with strict impartiality and professionalism.

Election agents representing various rival political candidates met with the commissioner during his tour, expressing satisfaction with the peaceful conduct and arrangements of the day, the election commission statement said.