DOHA/JERUSALEM/GAZA : Israeli officials said on Tuesday that gaps can be bridged between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas at peace talks in Qatar, though it may take more than a few days to reach a deal to free hostages and halt fighting.

Delegations from Israel and Hamas have been in Qatar since Sunday in a renewed push for an agreement, after US President Donald Trump said last week he had hope that a new US-backed proposal could lead to a deal.Trump met on Monday evening with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who floated plans – vehemently opposed by all major Palestinian groups – for some of Gaza’s residents to be relocated abroad. The Israeli leader also presented Trump with a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A Qatari spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, said on Tuesday that Qatari and Egyptian mediators were not yet discussing a final ceasefire deal, but still seeking agreement on a framework of principles that would lead to more detailed talks.

“Talks have not begun as of yet, but we are talking to both sides over that framework,” Al Ansari said. “Both parties are still in Doha. So that’s always a good sign.”Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, who played a major role in crafting the latest ceasefire proposal, will travel to Doha this week to join discussions there, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

The proposal envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the war entirely.There was no immediate fresh readout on the talks from Hamas or Palestinian sources on Tuesday. Palestinian sources had said on Monday that progress had been held up by Israel’s limits on allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israeli minister Zeev Elkin, who sits in Netanyahu’s security cabinet, said that there was “a substantial chance” a ceasefire would be agreed.”Hamas wants to change a few central matters, it’s not simple, but there is progress,” he told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday.