Gaza: 7 aid workers of the foreign NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza.

In its statement, WCK said that the killed aid workers belong to Palestine, Australia, Poland, and the United Kingdom, while they also include workers with dual citizenship of the United States and Canada.

The statement further stated that the aid workers were traveling in a convoy of 3 vehicles carrying WCK personnel.

The statement said that despite keeping the Israeli army aware of its movements, the convoy was targeted when it was returning from unloading relief supplies at a warehouse in Deir al-Balah.

On the other hand, the Israeli army says that the incident is being investigated at a high level.

The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas has said in its statement that this attack is an attempt by Israel to intimidate aid workers and stop them from their work.