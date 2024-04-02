Pakistani actress and model Nawal Saeed once again talked about the messages received by cricketers and said that cricketers should not send such messages because people idolize them.

Recently, the actress participated in the Ramadan transmission of a private TV channel along with Syed Gibran, during which the host Ejaz Aslam teased actress Nawal Saeed by reminding her that she also receives messages from cricketers late at night, which Nawal laughed at first. Hoy said she didn’t want to talk about it anymore, then was forced to at the insistence of the hosts.

The actress said that often people feel that you have given a statement for some reason, but in the past interview, this thing came out of my mouth without any reason, but that thing was not false.

On this, the co-actors in the show insisted on telling Nawal Saeed the name of the cricketer, Gibran, and Nadia Khan took the name of Naseem Shah while taking the name of a single cricketer, to which Nawal said that it could not be that the messages are only for single cricketers. do

After that, the hosts started taking names of married cricketers, Syed Gibran said that he is not Iftikhar, and Nadia Khan said that he is Shoaib Malik, but Nawal did not have any reaction except to smile. gave

The actress said that anyone can send messages but I think cricketers should not have sent those messages because I think people idolize sportsmen and athletes more than actors so they should not send such messages.

Pakistani cricketers send a lot of messages: Nawal Saeed reveals

It should be noted that in an interview last year, Nawal Saeed revealed that Pakistani cricketers send messages on social media.

The actress had said that ‘I get a lot of messages not from fellow actors but from cricketers, which I am surprised to read, I don’t understand that you are representing Pakistan, you have a verified blue tick, how can you ask a girl. Can you appreciate it by sending a message? ‘That’s quite strange, it shouldn’t happen’.