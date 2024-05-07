YouTube has introduced Jump Ahead, a feature based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The feature will be available to YouTube Premium subscribers and can currently only be used on Android devices.

The feature was tested in March and will not require users to watch a video in its entirety.

In fact, this feature will take users directly to the most interesting part of a video.

The interesting part of the video will be determined with the help of watch data and AI technology.

This will be a useful feature if you prefer to watch only the best part of a video instead of watching the entire video.

This also indicates that Google is incorporating AI technology into YouTube in every area.

How to use the feature?

If you use the YouTube Premium service, you can use this feature in the YouTube app on Android phones.

For this purpose, open a video and double-click on the right side of the screen.

That is, as the video is moved forward by 10 seconds, the Jump Ahead button will appear on the bottom right side of the screen.

By clicking on it you will be able to watch the best part of the video.

YouTube is also testing an AI-powered Ask button that will allow premium users to ask specific questions about a video or search for related content.