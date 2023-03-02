MUMBAI: In relation to the acquisition of property, a FIR has been filed against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, film producer and designer Gauri Khan.

The charge has reportedly been filed under Indian Penal Code Section 409 (criminal breach of trust).

Despite receiving INR8.6 million, Mumbai resident Jaswant Shah claims the actor’s wife’s employer, for which Gauri serves as brand ambassador, withheld possession of the apartment in Lucknow.

Also, a FIR has been filed against Mahesh Talsiani, director of Talsiani Construction, and chief MD Anil Kumar. Jaswant Shah, the complainant, asserted that Gauri Khan coerced him into purchasing the apartment.

One of the top interior designers in Bollywood, She runs her own business named “Gauri Khan Designs” and has adorned the houses of numerous celebrities.