Karachi: Judicial Magistrate Gharbi has acquitted gang war leader Uzair Jan Baloch in the case of illegal arms recovery and facilitation.

Judicial Magistrate Gharbi has pronounced the verdict in the case of illegal arms recovery and facilitation.

The prosecution failed to prove the crime of facilitation against gang war leader Uzair Baloch. The court acquitted accused Uzair Jan Baloch from the case due to lack of evidence.

Advocate Haider Farooq Jatoi had maintained that no evidence could be presented against accused Uzair Baloch. Uzair Baloch is innocent and should be acquitted from the case.

According to the police, accused Abdul Ghaffar Bugti had said in his confessional statement that Uzair Baloch and Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla facilitated the shipment of arms. On the statement of the accused, a case was registered against Uzair Baloch under Section 109. Gunpowder and bullets were recovered from the accused.

Cases were registered against the accused at the CID police station in 2012.