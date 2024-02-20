After the continuous threats of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the security of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s family has also been increased.

Security was provided to Salman Khan in 2022 after receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi, and his security was increased after the threats received in late 2023.

However, now it has been reported in Indian media reports that the security of Salman Khan as well as his family has been increased, including the security of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

After Salman Khan, the killers of Sidhu Musewala have threatened to kill the singer as well

Death threats in India, Salman Khan felt safe in Dubai

Recently, looking at security concerns, Salman Khan bought a bulletproof car, but now the Mumbai Police is also providing more security to the actor’s family.

According to Indian media, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is going to promote his upcoming action thriller film ‘Ruslaan’, for which Aayush will be accompanied by policemen during media events scheduled this month, while Aayush will be accompanied by Salman Khan for additional security. Will travel in a bulletproof vehicle.

It should be noted that earlier Salman Khan was given permission to keep weapons personally