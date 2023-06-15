In the Sindhi area of Matiari, three people are accused of gang-raping a TikToker girl.

Several guys lured the girl to the New Saeedabad tehsil in the Matiari district where they sexually attacked her, according to reports in the local media citing sources.

The victim girl went to the police after the horrific event and said that she had been gang-raped by Waqas Mallah and his friends.

Although all of the individuals are still at large, a case has been filed against the named suspects.While all of this was going on, the victim girl lamented the police’s inaction and even claimed that the criminals were threatening her.

In Pakistan, rape and other forms of sexual assault are major problems that affect both men and women equally.

Although Pakistan’s government has put legislation in place to address sexual assault and safeguard survivors’ rights, sexual assault is nevertheless underreported in this South Asian country for a variety of reasons, including societal stigma, fear of punishment, and a lack of confidence.