KARACHI: Pakistani showbiz actress Hira Soomro called the illegal pressure for marriage the reason for girls running away from their homes.

Actress Hira Soomro, who rose to fame with the drama Tere Bin, says that in our society, girls’ likes and dislikes are not considered.

The actress said that in our country girls are forcibly married against their will and undue pressure is put on them due to which they are forced to run away from their homes.

Talking about her career in Pakistan showbiz, Hira Soomro said that she is neither white nor thin but her acting is liked.

The actress of Tere Bin said that drama does not require a good face as much as a good character.