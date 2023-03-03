LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique announced on Friday that Fakhar Zaman, the notorious “Gang 102” leader from Lahore, had been apprehended in Karachi.

As raids are being carried out to apprehend other gang members who are currently hiding, the CCPO reported that eight further gang members have also been apprehended by Gulberg Investigative Police.

More information regarding the location and timing of Fakhar Zaman’s arrest was withheld by the police officer.

According to CCPO Bilal Siddiqui, the 25-person aggressive group of lads used to beat up youngsters in front of schools and post their films online to incite terror.

According to the law, the accused will be punished, according to Bilal Siddiqui.

Three gang members were detained earlier in February after video posted to social media showed them congregating on highways in a large group.

According to allegations, a group made up of students from several Lahore colleges would beat up rivals and pupils.

To demonstrate their “power,” they used to travel in double-cabins and other opulent cars.

According to the authorities, the action was initiated as a result of several complaints over the gang’s violent behaviour in abusing youngsters outside of their schools.